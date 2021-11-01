Bilawal felicitates people of GB on their independence day

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on the day of their independence from the oppressive Dogra rule. The decision of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to opt to join the federation of Pakistan after freeing themselves of the yoke of Dogra tyranny is a joyous one for all the people of Pakistan.

In a statement issued from the media cell of Bilawal House, on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan's 74th day of Independence, the Chairman PPP said that today is a day to renew our pledge to formally welcome the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as full members of our Pakistani federation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP has always played a leading role in the welfare and development of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chairman PPP reminded that the Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto first introduced reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan in 1974 and abolished the draconian FCR and the monarchy. In addition, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave the first legal framework order to Gilgit-Baltistan in 1994, while President Asif Ali Zardari cemented the actions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the Gilgit-Baltistan was formally recognised in 2009 and its assembly was empowered under the constitution.

He said that the PPP will continue to strive at measures for protecting the constitutional rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021