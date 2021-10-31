Govt forms committee for talks with banned TLP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a 12-member committee for negotiation with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a proscribed entity, and its protesters, following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with a delegation of religious leaders, said Religious Affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

Qadri and the delegation of Ulema held a brief media press conference after the meeting with the prime minister, and the minister stated that the committee formed would take forward the dialogue process between the government and the TLP’s protesters.

He was hopeful of some positive outcome by the committee.

He further stated that members of the delegation had the same ideology that is of TLP and the prime minister assured them of the government’s full support.

He said that the prime minister stated that the government has always welcomed meaningful and serious dialogue.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council said that the delegation of Ulema was briefed on the TLP issue and the prime minister stated that he does not want bloodshed.

He said that the current situation was reviewed in the meeting.

The prime minister said that peace and stability in the country is in the interest of everyone, Raza said adding, however, the premier made it clear that no compromise would be made on the security of the country and the writ of the government.

Raza said that it would be great if the committee and delegation can act as a bridge between the government and the TLP because as stated by the prime minister the country cannot afford any violence.

He said that protestors are being requested not to resort to any kind of violence as the government has assured the delegation of religious leaders that it would not take any action against the protestors, if they do not move forward from the place and continue their sit-in at the same place.

