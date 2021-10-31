CM inaugurates Manora Waterfront recreational project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Manora Waterfront Beach is one of the beautiful recreational places his government have developed to provide a safe, secure, neat and clean family recreational place for the people of this city.

'We are planning to develop a jetty at SeaView to start ferry service from the Clifton area to Manora beach.'

This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Rs650 million project of Improvement of Water Front Development at Manora Beach, Karachi. The inauguration ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Bari Pitafi, Gianchand Israni, Zia Abbas Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and others.

The project is a part of an overall development scheme of Karachi, he said, adding the construction of water front development will provide recreational facilities to citizens.

He said: 'At present, the Manora beach is under utilization and there is very low volume of visitors due to lack of facilities like sitting space, dining area, rest rooms, shades, etc.' Murad said that the objective was to develop basic facilities to get public attraction to this area. 'This eventually will increase the number of visitors and improve the development of this area,' he said.

Murad Ali Shah said the main attraction of Karachi is its beaches and coastline which distinct Karachi from the rest of the country. He said that due to the dearth of entertainment avenues, especially for middle and lower middle class, people rush to Clifton, SeaView, Hawks' Bay and Sands Pit.

'Since these destinations are just beaches and not developed one thus there is a dire need of some new developments to provide public entertainment. The chief minister said that Manora would be the first developed beach in Karachi and added the proposed design has all the needs required for a family entertainment in a secure environment.

He said that two years back he had visited Manora area and was given a detailed briefing about the need for the development of the area. 'Despite COVID and other issues we developed the area.'

Shah said that he has also developed Jahangir Park which had been abandoned. He pointed out a number of projects he has developed in Karachi. He said that Manora has a rich history. 'It is said that the fleet of Alexander the Great had anchored at Manora and then during the Talpur era a port was developed to protect the city.

He said that after completion of the project of Manora it would be handed over to Manora Cantonment and hoped that the area would remain open to the public.

He announced plans to develop Allama Iqbal Park at Gulburg. Minister Local government Nasir Shah said that the KDA's professional team has constructed the Manora project.

He said similar projects of recreation and grounds would be developed in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced construction of a road from Machhli Chowk to KANUPP for Rs500 million. He also added that 250 new buses were being brought in the city to resolve the issue of the public transport.