Breast cancer: Sehat Kahani holds event to raise awareness

KARACHI: Breast cancer is a deadly disease which can cause untimely death if not diagnosed in time. In 2020, 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 breast cancer deaths reported globally. Unfortunately, Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia.

Sehat Kahani which is a leading telemedicine platform of Pakistan conducted an event "I CAN-CER VIVE", to honour breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about breast cancer at the British High Commission.

The event was graced by the Health Minister Sindh, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, former secretary Health, Dr Fazallulah Pechuho and Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi.

Mike inaugurated the event and highlighted the important role that doctors have to play in early screening and diagnosis of breast cancer. He appreciated Sehat Kahani's effort in playing a role to increase awareness through its telemedicine platform.

Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, CEO Sehat Kahani said that Sehat Kahani's vision is to provide quality and affordable healthcare to patients using its telemedicine solution across Pakistan.

Treating more than half a million patients till date all over the country, Sehat Kahani will expand its services to include breast cancer awareness screening programmes, training of doctors and nurses to diagnose breast cancer symptoms and provide specialist consultations at subsidised cost.

