Dialogue between govt, banned outfit to yield positive results: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that dialogue between the government and the banned outfit is expected to yield positive result. "Each Pakistani should keep national interest supreme.

The government is faced with economic and other multiple challenges and they are taking all possible steps to tackle these challenges," he said this while talking to the media after inaugurating an art exhibition here on Saturday.

While responding to a question, he said that dialogue is being held between the federal government and the representatives of banned religious outfit, adding that he was certain that people from both sides were very responsible and he was hopeful that dialogue would be fruitful.

"As far as the demands of banned outfit were concerned, not all demands could be accepted; some of the demands could be agreed upon while some could not be accepted. The protection of lives and property of people is the top priority of the government, and thus the police and all other concerned departments are doing their job. The government does not want confrontation with anyone, as politics of confrontation is not in the national interest," he said.

The Governor further said that no foreign investor will show willingness to invest in any country until law and order situation is satisfactory. He averred that sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation against terrorism are unprecedented, adding that maintenance of law and order is imperative for the economic development and stability of the country.

While appreciating the calligraphy paintings made by Farzana Waqas, he said that Pakistan has got the best talent in the world and added that it is the responsibility of the government and all concerned to promote such artists who bring honour to the country through their work. "Art and culture is the identity of any country and it should be promoted," he added.

