ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NBP faces cyber-attack, no financial loss reported, says SBP

  • NBP is one of the largest banks in Pakistan with deposits amounting to Rs2.4 trillion
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Oct 2021

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) reported a cyber-attack that is being investigated, confirmed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday, adding that the situation is being monitored closely.

"NBP has reported a cyber security related incident which is being investigated," tweeted the SBP. "NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss. No other bank has reported any such incidence. SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of banking system."

Statement from NBP

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the bank also acknowledged that its servers were attacked.

"In the late hours of (October) 29 and early morning of October 30, a cyber-attack on the NBP's servers was detected which impacted some of its services," said the statement.

"Immediate steps were taken to isolate the affected systems. At this point, no customer or financial data has been compromised. Remediation efforts are underway using industry-leading subject matter experts including international resources where ever required."

The bank said that currently its services to customers are disrupted. "We are working to address the breach and confident that essential customer services will be restored by Monday morning."

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan is aggressively looking to adopt the digital mode of payments, with the regulators and authorities pushing for ways to increase documentation of the economy.

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

The incident, however, is especially serious as NBP remains one of the largest banks in Pakistan with deposits amounting to Rs2.4 trillion, according to its 2020 report. At the time, total deposits of all scheduled banks amounted to Rs17.88 trillion, says SBP data.

Employees of government authorities, pensioners, and state-owned entities form a big part of its client-base.

The bank reported a consolidated profit of Rs24.64 billion in the nine-month period that ended September 2021, down from Rs26.18 billion in the same period of the previous year.

SBP cyberattack National Bank

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
WAHEED ABRO Oct 30, 2021 10:11pm
RESPECTABLE
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

NBP faces cyber-attack, no financial loss reported, says SBP

Taliban say failure to recognise their government could have global effects

TLP protest: PM Imran Khan's address to nation postponed

Pakistan fully vaccinates 40mn people against Covid-19

State Dept, Pentagon are concealing Afghanistan data: US watchdog

India's Kohli lashes out at 'spineless' online abuse, backs Shami

G20 leaders meet after two years, with climate, COVID and economy in focus

Taliban shoot dead two guests over wedding music

Jan Mohammad Jamali elected speaker Balochistan Assembly

Boult wants to 'mirror' Shaheen masterclass against India

Read more stories