TDAP, TIC Bangkok organise virtual B2B session on dates

KARACHI: TDAP in collaboration with the Commercial Section of Bangkok,organized a session of virtual B2B meetings between importers of Thailand and exporters of Pakistan on Dates sector.

The session was organized as the follow-up of Dates promotion campaign of TDAP carried out last year. Wherein, the importers of the prominent companies like M/s Do Food Co. Ltd, M/s Prosper Enterprises Co. Ltd, M/s Sun Foods Trading Co. Ltd, M/s Sunsweet Int’l Co. Ltd and M/s Sunee Itertrade Co. Ltd participated from Thailand side. From Pakistan side, the top exporters of Dates sector introduced their companies and products to the buyers of Thailand. In this session the parties established their contact details with each other for their business contacts.

In this way the Trade & Investment Counsellor of Pakistan at Bangkok M Farrukh Sharif also provided essential guidance to Pakistani exporters about market and marketing of dates in Thailand. Mir Mohsin Bullo, AM TDAP highlighted important features of Pakistani Dates and value-added products made from Dates in Pakistan. Consequently, M/s Do Food Co. Ltd. showed great interest in ‘Dates Powder’ of Pakistan whereas M/s Prosper Enterprises of Thailand was keen to purchase of various varieties of Dates from Pakistan.

