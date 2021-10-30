ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

250 arrested for ‘forcefully’ closing down markets in Lahore

Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Friday picked up at least 250 miscreants from various retail and wholesale markets where they were allegedly forcing traders to close down their shops or business establishments.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry said police sprung into action after receiving complaints that some stick-wielding miscreants were beating up traders in various markets and forcing them to close down their shops.

Acting on the information, the DIG said the police teams went to the markets and arrested as many as 250 people after analyzing CCTV footages in which they were seen forcefully closing down major markets, including Hall Road, Shahdara, Ichra and Babu Sabu besides others. He said that cases had been registered against them in various police stations while the operation was still under way.

“The miscreants threatened traders with dire consequence (in case of non-compliance with the order) and also blocked roads,” he said and disclosed that after the episode, the traders had formally requested police to provide them protection against such elements so that they could continue their uninterrupted business on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We will not let traders become hostage of some troublemakers,” he said, adding that elements involved in violence against the state do not deserve any leniency. He said that directions to all the divisional SPs had been issued for maintaining a close liaison with the representatives of traders to avoid any untoward eventuality.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) refuted reports that it had given a countrywide strike call for Oct 29 and 30.

APAT Central General Secretary said that some conspirators had doctored their images and circulated them on social media with the strike call. He said their only plan was to stage a protest demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s Secretariat on Nov 30 over tax-related issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore police APAT Sohail Chaudhry

Comments

Comments are closed.

250 arrested for ‘forcefully’ closing down markets in Lahore

Govt treating TLP with kid gloves?

Nepra chairman’s powers restored

Framework for developing strategic reserves: CCoE directs formation of body under Ogra

‘Just give us our money’: Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad

External debt, liabilities increased to $125.876bn by end Sept

Circular debt reaches Rs2.379trn mark in Q1

Next review: Govt about to announce agreement with IMF: Dr Reza

Chinese bonds’ inclusion in major global indexes

FBR exceeds Rs397bn Oct collection target

Supply to fertilizer plants: Ministry seeks Rs1.096bn LPS for payment to SNGPL

Read more stories