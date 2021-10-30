Markets
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (October 29, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 7.22 7.72
2-Week 7.26 7.76
1-Month 7.31 7.81
3-Month 8.10 8.35
6-Month 8.61 8.86
9-Month 8.76 9.26
1-Year 8.93 9.43
==========================
Data source: SBP
