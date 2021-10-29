ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Oct 29, 2021
Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

  • Secures all 39 votes cast in the election
BR Web Desk 29 Oct 2021

Former provincial assembly speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected unopposed as chief minister Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Friday.

Acting speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel presided over the Balochistan Provincial Assembly session. Bizenjo secured 39 votes out of 64 members who were eligible to vote in the election.

The votes in his favour were cast by members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its allies in the provincial government, while one vote was cast from a member of the opposition.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party did not participate in the election.

This will be the second time that Bizenjo will serve as Balochistan's CM. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to take place at the Governor’ House in Quetta today (Friday) in the evening.

Jam Kamal steps down from CM post

On October 24, Kamal had stepped down from his post as Balochistan CM after estranged members of BAP and he failed to reach a consensus over the issue of the no-confidence motion.

On his Twitter, Kamal said that he had given his utmost time and energy for the province’s governance and development despite "many deliberate political hindrances".

The next day, Bizenjo also resigned as speaker of the Balochistan Assembly and tendered his resignation to the assembly secretariat. On Thursday, five nomination forms for Quaid-e-Aiwan were submitted to the assembly secretariat for Bizenjo as new CM.

