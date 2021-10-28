Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed

Members of the Balochistan Assembly jointly submitted on Thursday the nomination papers of former speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the post of chief minister of Balochistan.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has also nominated Bizenjo for the post of the chief minister and Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali for that of the speaker.

Balochistan CM resigns

The chief minister's seat fell vacant after former CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani stepped down on Sunday.

Following his resignation, Alyani, in a statement, said that the BAP "stands together and firm on all consensus decisions".

"Our differences were before my resignation, but not after that. The party has no groupings and we all stand as one [...] my good wishes for Bizenjo and Jamali," he said.

Earlier, Jam Kamal and estranged members of BAP failed to reach a consensus over the issue of the no-confidence motion.

On Monday, Bizenjo had resigned as speaker of the Balochistan Assembly and submitted his resignation to the assembly secretariat.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has summoned a session of the Balochistan Assembly on October 29 to elect the new leader of the house and its speaker.