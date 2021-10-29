ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,781 Increased By ▲ 15.96 (0.33%)
BR30 20,476 Decreased By ▼ -139.97 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 97.08 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,952 Increased By ▲ 9.45 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares dip ahead of election outcome; slow recovery weighs

Reuters 29 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares dipped on Friday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of an outcome of the country's general election, while concerns over a slow economic recovery also weighed on risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average was flat at 28,786,19, as of 0125 GMT, after losing as much as 1.2% earlier in the session. For the week, the index is set to close steady.

The broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,994.75.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faces a fight to maintain its sole majority in the weekend's lower house election, opinion polls on Friday showed.

"Investors wanted to confirm whether the LDP can build a stable administration by winning a majority," Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities said.

Losing its sole majority in the more powerful lower house of parliament could weaken recently appointed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and make him vulnerable to being replaced before next year's upper house vote.

"Also there are concerns over the slow momentum of Japan's economic recovery. Prices have not risen, and this drove a sell-off by foreign investors," Mitsui said.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut its consumer inflation forecast and slashed economic growth forecast, leaving the country as an outlier when inflation pressure is prompting more central banks to consider withdrawing their massive stimulus.

Panasonic fell 4.34% even as the home electric appliances maker raised its full-year operating profit outlook by 12%.

Technology heavyewight Advantest fell 2.92% as its annual forecast missed consensus.

The Nikkei recouped most of its early losses after Denso , an affiliate of Toyota Motor, reported robust earnings during the session, market participants said.

Keyence jumped 4.11% after the electronic application equipment maker reported a 67% jump in its first-half net profit.

Shares of Sony Group, which squeezed out a surprise 1% rise in operating profit for its second quarter, rose 2.02%.

Japanese shares Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares dip ahead of election outcome; slow recovery weighs

World Bank says inflation in Pakistan to edge up in FY22

32 TLP activists arrested over fake propaganda, says Fawad

Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

Read more stories