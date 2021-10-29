Bizenjo elected leader of house unopposed

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhel on Thursday said that five nomination forms for Quaid-e-Aiwan were submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, all the five papers were submitted for Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for new Chief Minister.

He said all documents were found to be valid after scrutiny, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is the only candidate for new Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister will be held at the Governor House on Friday, he mentioned. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Sardar Saleh Bhootani, Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Noor Mohammad Damdar, Matha Khan Kakar, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Sikandar Imrani, Muhammad Khan Lahri and Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali have signed on nomination papers of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as proposers from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

No member of any other party has filed papers for the post of Chief Minister except Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, he said. According to the rules of the Assembly, the meeting for the election of the Leader of the House will be held on Friday, October 29 at 10:00am.