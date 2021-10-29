ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Bizenjo elected leader of house unopposed

APP 29 Oct 2021

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhel on Thursday said that five nomination forms for Quaid-e-Aiwan were submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, all the five papers were submitted for Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for new Chief Minister.

He said all documents were found to be valid after scrutiny, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is the only candidate for new Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister will be held at the Governor House on Friday, he mentioned. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Sardar Saleh Bhootani, Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Noor Mohammad Damdar, Matha Khan Kakar, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Sikandar Imrani, Muhammad Khan Lahri and Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali have signed on nomination papers of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as proposers from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

No member of any other party has filed papers for the post of Chief Minister except Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, he said. According to the rules of the Assembly, the meeting for the election of the Leader of the House will be held on Friday, October 29 at 10:00am.

Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Sardar Babar Musakhel

