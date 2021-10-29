Dubai Expo: PBIT chief gives briefing on Punjab govt's participation

LAHORE: A special event was held at Alhamra Hall regarding Dubai Expo 2020. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Dr Erfa Iqbal gave a briefing on the participation of the Punjab government in Dubai Expo. Dr Erfa Iqbal told that more than one lakh people have so far visited the Pakistan pavilion in Dubai Expo.

She told that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will fully participate in Dubai Expo. Chief Minister will also inaugurate the special portal "Punjab Ease" to attract the international investors in Punjab and the doors of Punjab ease would be opened to the world community.

The CM will also host international business conference in Dubai Expo in which domestic and foreign investors will participate. Dubai Expo has a special focus on SMEs and start-ups. The Punjab government is sending 25 young entrepreneurs to Dubai Expo at its own expenses where these young investors will share their ideas, she added.

Dr Erfa Iqbal said that the Punjab government will present its 35 major projects to international investors and participants. The Dubai Expo will highlight tourism, national tree-planting campaign, solar energy projects and investment opportunities in Punjab, she concluded.

