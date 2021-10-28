European stocks stable at open awaiting ECB

LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the open Thursday awaiting the outcome of a key ECB meeting as the eurozone and wider economy battle high inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,243.30 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.1 percent to 15,692.37 points, while the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,767.45 as investors also reacted to mixed earnings news.