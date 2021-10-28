ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,751 Decreased By ▼ -9.49 (-0.2%)
BR30 20,490 Decreased By ▼ -131.91 (-0.64%)
KSE100 45,769 Decreased By ▼ -82.31 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,892 Decreased By ▼ -47.65 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares fall on disappointing corporate outlook

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Thursday, as disappointing outlook by technology blue-chip companies prompted a broader sell-off, though gains in heavyweight chip-related shares limited losses.

The Nikkei share average was down 0.9% to 28,829.54 by 0206 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.65% to 2,000.68.

"I had expected some companies would miss market expectations at this earnings season but downward revisions were a big surprise. That has hurt investor sentiment," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Investors are awaiting Toyota's earnings next week because automakers affect their related industries. At the same time the US Fed's policy meeting is also a big factor for their sentiment."

Robot maker Fanuc tumbled 8.54% as it cut outlook for this year, citing shortages of chips and other parts.

Hitachi lost 1.39% production cut of automakers due to lack of chips had affected the technology conglomerate.

Computer maker Fujitsu also fell 8% after its outlook missed expectations.

Japanese market also tracked an overnight weaker finish of S&P 500, which ended lower due to a drop in oil prices and a pullback in Treasury yields.

Investors remained cautious about central banks' rate policies ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next week, Kamada said.

On Thursday the Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy settings steady, and also project inflation to stay below its 2% target for at least two more years.

On the other hand, silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical gained 3.21% and chip-making equipment maker Screen Holdings jumped 8.74 on robust earnings.

Their peers Tokyo Electron rose 1.96% and Advantest jumped 3.61%, limiting overall losses on Nikkei.

Japanese shares Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares fall on disappointing corporate outlook

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories