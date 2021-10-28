Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.0% growth

BANGKOK: Thailand's finance ministry on Thursday cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.0% from the 1.3% expansion it projected earlier, an official said, as the country deals with its most prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry trimmed its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 16.3% increase from the 16.6% rise it projected in July, Pornchai Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.