Gasoil cracks inch lower

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped on Wednesday, but hovered near multi-month highs hit earlier this month as lower Chinese exports and firming Indian demand kept the regional market tight in supplies.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil inched down to $13.93 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $14.12 per barrel a day earlier.