ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan slams attacks against Kashmiri students in India

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned in the strongest terms the highly reprehensible attacks against Kashmiri students in India after Pakistan’s win in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

“This hateful behavior is reflective of the BJP-RSS combine’s extremist “Hindutva” mindset against the minorities, particularly Muslims,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement.

He said that equally condemnable and of deep concern are the reports that Indian authorities are charging Kashmiri students and youth under the draconian and arbitrary Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). “Clearly, such hate-mongering and Islamophobia reflects growing intolerance in India and illustrates that even the gentleman’s game of cricket is not free from its pernicious effects,” he said, adding that the Indian government must take steps to thoroughly investigate the intimidation of and violence against the Kashmiri youth and the Muslim minority in the backdrop of the T20 cricket match.

In a historic win, Pakistan defeated India in World Cup for the first time with a thumping 10-wicket victory in Dubai on October 24. Pakistan’s victory against India was widely celebrated by Pakistani community not only at home and abroad, but also by Kashmiris in the in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and parts of the Indian Punjab, however, it was followed by a wave of violent attacks against Kashmiris students in the Indian Punjab.

The Indian trolls also massively abused the only Muslim player in the Indian national cricket squad – Mohammad Shami – for being a Muslim, calling him a traitor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UAPA Asim Iftikhar Ahmad BJP RSS ICC T20 World Cup Kashmiri students

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan slams attacks against Kashmiri students in India

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories