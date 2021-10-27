Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

At least four policemen were martyred after their vehicle was ambushed on Mianwali Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat area, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials said that a mobile of Saddar Police Station was on a routine patrol when unidentified assailants opened fire on it in the Wanda Mir Alami area. As a result of the attack, four personnel, including an ASI, lost their lives.

They stated that the assailants managed to escape from the spot.

The deceased cops were identified as ASI Yaqub Khan, constables Mustaqim and Inam, and driver Rahimullah. The bodies of the deceased were moved to City Hospital for medico-legal formalities after which they were handed over to the families.

Policemen gunned down in Peshawar

Meanwhile, police teams have established pickets across the city and have started searching for the suspects involved in the attack.

The police said that they have collected evidence from the crime scene besides interviewing the witnesses present at the scene of the ambush.

Later, the funeral prayers of the slain policemen were held at Police Lines. The funeral was attended by Deputy Commissioner Raqbal Hussain, DPO Shehzad Abbas and other officials.

Cop escorting anti-polio vaccine team shot dead in Karak

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack on the police van. In a statement, the chief minister directed the police to arrest the culprits without any delay.

Earlier, a policeman was martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire in Peshawar. Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) constable Asif was going home on a motorbike after completing his duty when an unidentified assailant opened fire at the Daudzai police station, killing him on the spot.