Pakistan

Black Day today to express solidarity with people of IIOJK: Afridi

Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of parliamentary committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, on Tuesday, reiterated Pakistan's resolve to extend all possible diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Kashmiri brethren of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking at a presser here, he expressed the resolve to expand the level of engagement with the international community and forums to highlight the genocide and demographic changes in the IIOJK. Recalling the grave human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in the IIOJK, Afridi said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fascist regime is becoming a threat to Indian identity. "The fascist Modi regime is not only a threat to the identity of India but it is equally harmful for regional peace," he maintained.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that black day will be observed today (October 27) to express solidarity with the people of the IIOJK. He said that Pakistan will protest the Indian security forces' forceful and illegal occupation of the valley. Every year, October 27th is observed as a "Kashmir Black Day" to mark the protest and resentment of Kashmiris around the world in commemorating the forced occupation by Indian security forces of the Jammu and Kashmir valley.

Afridi was flanked by Hurriyat AJK leaders, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, and Dr Mujahid Gilani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Narendra Modi Shehryar Khan Afridi IIOJK international community Kashmir Black Day

