Oct 27, 2021
Pakistan

FFC celebrates Pink Ribbon Day

Press Release 27 Oct 2021

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) lives up to the precedence of supporting good health and wellbeing aligned with Sustainable Development Goals SDG #3. One of the foremost corporate committed on the call of first lady to endorse the breast cancer awareness month, October. The ice on the tabooed subject has melted yet the statistics are as alarming as three years ago.

Together, both public and private sector have a long way ahead in bringing change towards the cancer diagnosed every 13 minutes, 1 out of every 8 women declared a patient, and 40,000 women die in Pakistan. FFC shows its solidarity with women across Pakistan and believes in awareness on the subject highlighting importance of self-examination for early detection / diagnosis.

