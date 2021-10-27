ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Innovative technology based solutions: Pakistan to strive with ADD member states: minister

Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday said that Pakistan will strive with Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) member states for innovative technology based solutions for governance of Labour migration through developing linkages and collation of data. He said this while leading the Pakistani delegation at 2nd day of sixth ministerial consultation of ADD being held in Dubai.

Pakistan will take over Chairmanship of ADD on Wednesday (today). On Tuesday, the minister led the Pakistani delegation in four high-level panel discussions on employment landscape, migrant worker's skills examination & recognition, building technological solutions to migration challenges and ADD's priorities in contributing to global consultations on migration.

In his remarks, the minister appreciated the level of discourse during the sessions and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to carry the discourse forward in next two years through a consultative and collaborative process. The minister also highlighted that Pakistan would also focus on skill recognition and opportunities for female migrant worker with help of all member states in one of the important migration corridors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

