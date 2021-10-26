PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who will win the 2023 elections?

"If elections are held today I know who is going to win."

"The former first daughter reckons daddy, Bilawal reckons his party is poised to be enabled to win the next elections as Plan B or is it Plan C is now Plan A and..."

"You are colour blind I reckon."

"How come?"

"The fairest of them all will win and the former first daughter is the fairest of them all..."

"Indeed, and she is facing not a magic mirror but a real life mirror which needless to add is reflecting her image and us Plebians are too stupid to be aware of that."

"Oh dear - you can't resist making a political statement. And, no, I was not referring to magic mirrors or actual mirrors, I was referring to a popularity poll and I reckon Babar Azam will win hands down even if he stands against The Khan."

"Ha ha, anyway you reckon The Khan should offer him a ministry?"

"Which one?"

"Well, given the competence level after three year experience I reckon Azam can take on any ministry."

"Don't be facetious."

"Besides we need to wait as the Notificationers are out of the country - some in Saudi Arabia and the rest in Dubai while we face travel restrictions - no, not due to Covid-19 but due to containers..."

"Stop whining - anyway Babar Azam is the new great unifier..."

"Hmm, but you know so was The Khan when he won the world cup and now he is the great divider so people do change."

"I am talking today; anyway I heard the match result generated much happiness even in Muridke..."

"If a poll is taken today I bet you anything the Muridke crowds would vote Babar Azam, certainly he would be up there as the top two..."

"What about Pakpatan?"

"PML-N won the two national assembly seats from Pakpatan and PTI won three seats out of five provincial assembly seats but today I reckon Pakpatan would vote Babar Azam."

"Lahore?"

"Don't talk of my home town - we are a fickle bunch..."

"So Lahore won't vote for Azam?"

"Oh I thought you meant The Khan - Azam will win in Lahore hands down - he is the great unifier today, us Pakistanis don't care about tomorrow."

