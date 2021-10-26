Rashid says will discuss TLP issue with PM

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Monday said that he will discuss the matters related to negotiations with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with Prime Minister Imran Khan and hopefully the issues regarding the TLP will be resolved till Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that he will discuss the matter related to TLP with Prime Minister after his return from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Oct 26). The matters related to TLP will be put before federal cabinet on Wednesday for final approval as it involved some legal process, he said.

Talks with the TLP were held in a good environment and we reached an understanding with the organization, he said, adding that he held two meetings with TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore and he was very co-operative as compared to the other people.

He said that he told Saad Rizvi during the meetings that presently, France is heading the entire Europe Union (EU), a bill has been moved in the United Stated for imposing sanctions against Pakistan as well as briefed him about economic crises and matter related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The TLP needs to understand the whole situation, he said.

He said that he wants to confess before media that he had signed the agreement earlier, reached between the government and the TLP regarding expelling of the French ambassador.

The agreement will be taken to the parliament as per their demand, he said.

To a question, he said that he did not want to be part of the negotiation committee but he heads it on the insistence of Saad Rizvi and Baghdadi Sahib.

The minister said that we will fulfil the commitment that we made to the TLP.

"We are holding talks with the TLP on the Fourth Schedule, cases against its leadership and regarding proscription of the organization," he said.

The minister also said that the government does not want confrontation with anyone or any organisation.

He said that damaging public property is unlawful and no one should do it.

We have to mentally accept the TLP is the third biggest party of the Punjab province, he said.

He said that the prime minister had directed Azam Khan, principal secretary to the prime minister to ask the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to restore and allow opening of accounts of seminaries.

The minister also praised the Pakistan cricket team and the skipper, Babar Azam.

He said that the men in green had defeated India convincingly in the World Cup encounter.

Rashid said that for him, Sunday night's game was the final of the T20 World Cup, adding that he "does not care what happens in the match against New Zealand" and other subsequent matches involving Pakistan.

To a question about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties' protest, he said that those people who were directly affected by inflation did not take part in the opposition rallies. We will put the genie of inflation back into the bottle under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

The minister said Rescue 1122 service, fruit bazaar and ladies' bazaar will be launched soon in the city.

