Pakistan

Coronavirus vaccination campaign: CS directs DCs to make RED successful

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has issued instructions to all Deputy Commissioners to make successful the special coronavirus vaccination campaign - Reach Every Door (RED). He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The Chief Secretary said that the only solution to prevent coronavirus is taking precautions and vaccine. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to achieve the given targets and play their role in making the vaccination campaign a success.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to enhance awareness about the usefulness of the coronavirus vaccine and also enlist the help of Ulema for this purpose. He said that all possible steps would be taken for the protection of public health. He said that the administrative secretaries would be assigned duties for overseeing the campaign. Secretary Primary Health, Imran Sikandar Baloch gave briefing to the meeting. He said that the special campaign would continue till November 12, adding that a target has been set to vaccinate more than 15 million people during the drive.

