NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
26 Oct 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 25, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
212,332,368           112,185,352         6,293,385,776           3,947,764,966
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     998,863,050         -648,291,530       350,571,519
Local Individuals          5,148,944,832      (5,128,694,158)        20,250,673
Local Corporates           4,741,916,240       -5,112,738,433     (370,822,192)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

