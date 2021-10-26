Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
26 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 25, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
212,332,368 112,185,352 6,293,385,776 3,947,764,966
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 998,863,050 -648,291,530 350,571,519
Local Individuals 5,148,944,832 (5,128,694,158) 20,250,673
Local Corporates 4,741,916,240 -5,112,738,433 (370,822,192)
