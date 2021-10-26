KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 25, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 212,332,368 112,185,352 6,293,385,776 3,947,764,966 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 998,863,050 -648,291,530 350,571,519 Local Individuals 5,148,944,832 (5,128,694,158) 20,250,673 Local Corporates 4,741,916,240 -5,112,738,433 (370,822,192) ===============================================================================

