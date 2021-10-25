ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

  • WTI touches highest since Oct 2014, Brent hits three-year high
Reuters 25 Oct 2021

LONDON: Oil prices extended pre-weekend gains on Monday to hit multi-year highs, lifted by tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond as economies recover from pandemic-induced slumps.

Brent crude futures rose by 97 cents, or 1.1%, to $86.50 a barrel by 1225 GMT, the highest since October 2018.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.29, or 1.5%, to $85.05 and reached their highest level since October 2014.

Both benchmarks closed last week with slight gains despite rising coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and Eastern Europe, signalling a potentially difficult winter ahead.

"It seems that continuous global stock drawdowns are still widely anticipated in coming months and only a dent in demand growth could change the underlying sentiment," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Brent oil nears $80 a barrel on tight supply

Goldman Sachs said a strong rebound in global oil demand could push Brent crude prices above its year-end forecast of $90 a barrel. The bank estimated gas-to-oil switching could contribute at least 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to oil demand.

After more than a year of depressed fuel demand, gasoline and distillate consumption is back in line with five-year averages in the United States, the world's largest fuel consumer.

Meanwhile, US energy companies last week cut oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in seven weeks even as oil prices rose, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

Money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to Oct. 19, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday, underlining strong market sentiment.

Oil prices have also been bolstered by worries over coal and gas shortages in China, India and Europe, which spurred fuel switching to diesel and fuel oil for power.

Oil prices Oil oil producer Brent crude futures

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

TLP issue: PM has summoned cabinet meeting on Wednesday, says Rashid

Proud to have made history against India: Babar Azam

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo resigns as speaker of Balochistan Assembly

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to depreciate, ends at 174.43

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional government

India's Mohammed Shami 'horribly abused' online after defeat to Pakistan

'Will you drop Rohit Sharma?', bemused Kohli asks in reply to question

Read more stories