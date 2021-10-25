India must stop violations of human rights: FO

ISLAMABAD: A Foreign Office Spokesperson Sunday said India must stop violations of human rights of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) rather than continuing with its diversionary tactics. In a statement, he said India should create an environment conducive for durable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said "this morning, in another brutal episode of violence, Indian Occupation forces reportedly killed an innocent Kashmiri Shahid Ahmad, in cold blood while he was crossing a barricade in the Zainapora area of Shopian IIOJK."

"His tragic picture as carried by media is reflective of India's ongoing barbarity in IIOJK that must jolt the world's conscience."

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

"Unfortunately, Kashmiris are forced to live in an environment of perpetual fear and intimidation under Indian occupation and tyranny, while New Delhi continues to peddle its fabricated propaganda of "normalcy" in the world's most militarised one," he noted.

He said under the rule of BJP-RSS combine, the only thing that had been made "normal" was the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris. "India must understand that the bogey of terrorism that it created to justify its atrocities in the occupied territory has been busted."

Braving years of Indian aggression and systematic human rights violations, the Kashmiri people remained resolute in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, the spokesperson added.