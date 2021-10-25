Foodpanda celebrates Intl Chefs Day

ISLAMABAD: foodpanda has celebrated the International Chefs Day with its Homechefs across Pakistan, educating people about healthy eating habits. According to an announcement here on Saturday, the foodpanda Homechefs, took the initiative to recognize and celebrate their amazing homechefs and highlight their continuous efforts to change the food delivery landscape in Pakistan by offering healthy and nutritious meals.

Besides celebrating the event at the office, foodpanda also partnered with Chef's Association of Pakistan (CAP), COTHM and Culinary and Hotel Institute of Pakistan (CHIP) where their Homechefs were recognized at their respective events.

International Chefs Day, since its creation by the Late Chef Dr. Bill Gallagher in 2004, is celebrated globally each year on October 20th. The objective of this day is to educate people around the world about the importance of eating healthy, promote the career of chefs and help change the mind set of local communities. foodpanda is providing sole livelihood earning or additional income-earning opportunity to literally tens of thousands of people across the country.

To alleviate the adverse economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis, foodpanda brought a dynamic social empowerment initiative that the country was in a dire need of. Their vertical, HomeChefs, is the initiative that has brought financial empowerment to thousands of home-based cooks in all parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021