$419m earned from IT services' export in 2 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned US $419.992 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of financial year 2021-22. This shows growth of 46.32 percent when compared to US $287.030 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 40.06 percent as it surged from US $223.200 million last fiscal year to US $312.612 million during July-August (2021-22).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 56.19 percent, from US $72.681 million to US $113.517 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 568.83 percent from, US $0.077 million to US $0.515 million

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 29.01 percent, from US $57.012 million to US $73.552 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.192 million from $0.071 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 33.72 percent going up from US$ 93.359 million to US $124.836 million.