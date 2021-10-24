Cabinet seeks detailed presentation on vacant posts

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division briefed that in August, 2019, the Cabinet directed Establishment Division to submit report on vacant positions of CE0s/MDs/ Heads in Ministries/Divisions/ Departments in consultation with respective Ministries/ Divisions. Since then, Establishment Division had presented reports/update on vacant positions to the Cabinet from time to time.

Secretary, Establishment Division gave a presentation, on the vacant positions of CE0s/MDs/Heads etc., in Ministries/Divisions etc., to the Cabinet in its meeting dated 01-04-2021, wherein, the Cabinet directed Establishment Division to submit a report on reasons for delays in framing/ reviewing of recruitment rules and restructuring of organizations, as well as, late start of recruitment process by the concerned Ministries / Divisions, to the Prime Minister’s Office.

As directed by the Cabinet, Establishment Division submitted a comprehensive report to the Prime Minister on 04.06.2021.

The Prime Minister after going through the report directed the Establishment Division, in consultation with the concerned Ministry/Division, to categorize all (vacant) positions on the following lines before its next presentation to the Cabinet: (i) the posts reserved for departmental promotion should be filled in the prescribed manner. Besides, manner to fill such positions by making short-term appointments were already well established. However, the selection/promotion boards wherever required, might be convened at an early date; (ii) to fill-in the positions of Public Sector Organizations/ Companies that had been earmarked either for closure or merger, wherever required, posting of civil servants of equivalent grade might be considered ; (iii) positions that had historically been filled by posting of Civil Servants might also be listed separately and Establishment Division, in consultation with the Division concerned, might proceed further to fill-in the said positions by posting of Civil Servants, after due approvals; and,(iv) positions to be filled through initial appointment by following a competitive process.

Establishment Division, in consultation with the concerned Ministry/Division, should submit on updated status on such vacant posts along with the expected timeline to make regular appointment against the posts, besides indicating the previous timelines submitted by the Ministry/Division before the Cabinet.

Vacant positions as per report submitted to the Prime Minister on June 04, 2021- 86 of which 17 positions have been filled since April 01, 2021 – 17 while 08 are to be deleted /abolished as identified by the Ministries/Divisions. This implies 68 positions are still vacant. Ministries have identified 19 new positions, since June 4, 2021, totalling 80 positions.

Establishment Division in consultation with Ministries/ Divisions had prepared a report of 80 vacant positions which is as follows: (i) posts reserved for departmental promotion are 9 ; (ii) Public Sector Organizations/ Companies that had been earmarked either for closure or merger -18; (iii) Positions that had historically been filled by posting of Civil Servants-09; and (iv) positions to be filled through initial appointment by following a competitive process-44.

Furthermore, Establishment Division had requested concerned Ministries/ Divisions to examine the posts that had historically been, or might be filled by posting of Civil Servants, and the organizations earmarked for merger/closure in the light of governing laws/rules etc., and initiate the cases, through Establishment Division, for seeking approval of the respective competent authorities. Establishment Division was constantly following the cases with concerned Ministries/Divisions.

During the discussion, the Secretary, Establishment Division, presented the disaggregated data and highlighted that the 80 vacant positions pertained to 23 Ministries/Divisions. He suggested that the detailed presentations on the status of vacant positions of each Ministry/Division could be given to the Cabinet every week, starting from the Ministry/Division with the highest number of vacancies.

After detailed discussions, the Cabinet directed that detailed presentations on the status of vacant positions of Ministries/Divisions shall be given in the weekly Cabinet meetings, starting from the Ministry/Division, i.e. the Power Division with the highest number of vacancies.

