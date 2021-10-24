ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dubai Expo: Soft image of country, investment prospects in Punjab highlighted

Recorder Report 24 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday said that 20 departments including Industry and Commerce, Energy, Agriculture, C&W and Livestock will participate in Dubai Expo at different times. Through this important event, the soft image of the country and investment opportunities in Punjab will be highlighted.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing a press conference at the DGPR office, here on Saturday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar, Secretary of Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Dr Erfa Iqbal and DGPR Saman Rai were also present on the occasion.

Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab government is sending a group of 25 boys and girls registered as a new startup to Dubai Expo on its own expense. They will share their ideas at Dubai Expo.

The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the special investor portal “Punjab ease” at Dubai Expo and this portal is prepared by PBIT. Seminar panel discussion, business forum, international business conference and other events will be organized at Dubai Expo.

This event will be made fruitful in bringing new investment in Punjab, he added. Provincial Minister said that support is being provided to export-oriented SMEs. Investor-friendly policy according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are giving positive results. Investment of billions of rupees has come in the Special Economic Zones and industrial estates of Punjab. He said the Punjab government has been taken concrete steps to facilitate businesses and investors. Punjab is the first province who is abolishing NOC for investments.

Aslam Iqbal said that earlier Dubai Expo 2020 is being staged under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” with over 190 participating countries. Building on the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of linking regional economies and globalising previously untapped markets, the Pakistan Pavilion is serving as a catalyst, connecting minds from around the world and inspiring participants to mobilise around shared challenges, during a World Expo of unprecedented global scope.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Aslam Iqbal industry Dubai expo Sardar Usman Buzda

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dubai Expo: Soft image of country, investment prospects in Punjab highlighted

Power Div. seeks Rs134.8bn TSG to clear IPPs’ dues

CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment: Umar

Bids invited from banks to act as KPP WLs

Sheikh Rashid holds meeting in Lahore: Govt finalises strategy for talks with banned outfit

TI-P accuses Sindh of tempering with SEZA

Cabinet seeks detailed presentation on vacant posts

Deadly clashes as TLP continues protest

Appointment of new DG ISI: notification after PM’s return from KSA

Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

IHC sets aside 10pc quota for promotion of non-engineers

Read more stories