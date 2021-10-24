Dubai Expo: Soft image of country, investment prospects in Punjab highlighted

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday said that 20 departments including Industry and Commerce, Energy, Agriculture, C&W and Livestock will participate in Dubai Expo at different times. Through this important event, the soft image of the country and investment opportunities in Punjab will be highlighted.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing a press conference at the DGPR office, here on Saturday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar, Secretary of Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Dr Erfa Iqbal and DGPR Saman Rai were also present on the occasion.

Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab government is sending a group of 25 boys and girls registered as a new startup to Dubai Expo on its own expense. They will share their ideas at Dubai Expo.

The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the special investor portal “Punjab ease” at Dubai Expo and this portal is prepared by PBIT. Seminar panel discussion, business forum, international business conference and other events will be organized at Dubai Expo.

This event will be made fruitful in bringing new investment in Punjab, he added. Provincial Minister said that support is being provided to export-oriented SMEs. Investor-friendly policy according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are giving positive results. Investment of billions of rupees has come in the Special Economic Zones and industrial estates of Punjab. He said the Punjab government has been taken concrete steps to facilitate businesses and investors. Punjab is the first province who is abolishing NOC for investments.

Aslam Iqbal said that earlier Dubai Expo 2020 is being staged under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” with over 190 participating countries. Building on the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of linking regional economies and globalising previously untapped markets, the Pakistan Pavilion is serving as a catalyst, connecting minds from around the world and inspiring participants to mobilise around shared challenges, during a World Expo of unprecedented global scope.

