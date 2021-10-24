9 terror suspects gunned down in Mastung

MASTUNG: In their mission to eliminate anti-state elements from the country, the Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) shot dead nine alleged terrorists in Mastung action late Friday night.

After receiving intelligence, the CTD personnel launched an operation in the Roshi area of Mastung and killed the terrorists during the gubattle.

They also seized 20kg explosive material, nine Kalashnikovs, detonators, prima cards and RPG rockets from terrorists’ possession.

CTD officials have cordoned off the site. A clearance operation is underway.

Last week, an alleged Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commander was killed by the CTD in Dir. The “terrorist” entered Pakistan’s Swat from Afghanistan. The government had set prize money of Rs5 million on his head.