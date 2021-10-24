‘Polio-free Pakistan is our mission’ CM Buzdar vows to maintain law & order in province

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Islam is a religion of peace and no society allows violent behaviour.

“Radical behaviours create chaos in the society but the government will discharge its obligations to maintain law and order situation in the province in an effective manner,” the CM said in a statement.

Terming the opposition’s rallies and protest futile and meaningless, the CM said that neither these elements were sincere and loyal with the people in the past nor they will be in future. He asked the opposition to realize the seriousness of the current circumstances and avoid spreading chaos. Those who are doing politics of self-interest should regain their senses. The opposition should refrain itself from spreading anarchy but unfortunately, their motive is to safeguard their vested interests, the CM said.

Further, the CM has expressed well wishes for the Pakistani cricket team in the T20 match against India and said that we pray for the victory of our national cricket team.

The Chief Minister said that the match between Pakistan and India is like a final match and the players of the national cricket team are determined for the victory. He expressed hope that Pakistan will emerge victorious in tomorrows’ match.

Moreover, the CM has reiterated that polio-free Pakistan is our mission and among the top priorities of the government.

The Chief Minister said that all-out resources are being utilized to ensure healthy future to our children. The administration has also been activated in anti-polio campaign along with the health department, he said.

In his message on World Polio Day, the CM said that he is personally monitoring the anti-polio drive. He also appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio.

