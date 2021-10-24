PIFD approves budget for 2021-22

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and Pro Chancellor Shafqat Mahmood visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) and chaired the 11th meeting of PIFD Senate in capacity as Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Gohar Ejaz, Ahmed Farooq Bazai, VC BUITMS, Mian Kashif Ishfaq, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, VC GCU, Lahore and other dignitaries/members of the senate of PIFD were also present there.

