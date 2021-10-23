ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Pakistan

Nine militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Mastung: CTD

BR Web Desk 23 Oct 2021

Nine militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Mastung area, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in the Roshi mountain range and those killed belonged to the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), the CTD added.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

According to the CTD spokesperson, a large cache of arms and ammunition, including nine submachine guns with 350 rounds, 20 kilograms of explosive material, detonators, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), and two shells were also recovered from the militants.

Terrorist activities were planned from the camp and terrorists were trained and sent from the location to Quetta and other parts of the province, the spokesperson said, adding that the camp was successfully destroyed by security forces.

A case has been registered in the CTD police station against the accomplices of the slain militants.

