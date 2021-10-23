ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
PM Imran departs for 3-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

  • His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has invited PM Imran to attend the launch ceremony of the 'Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit'
BR Web Desk 23 Oct 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan departed on Saturday for Saudi Arabia at the invitation of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to attend the launch ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit".

A high-level delegation -- including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and other members of the Cabinet -- is accompanying the PM.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the PM's visit will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The MGI Summit is being held at the initiative of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

"The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. It may be recalled “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet," the FO said.

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

"Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s Clean and Green Pakistan and Prime Minister’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami."

The PM will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change, and will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges.

During his visit, the PM will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce; and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman: Razak Dawood

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the FO said.

PM Imran will also participate in an event on the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.

