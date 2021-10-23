PDM holds countrywide anti-govt protests

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took to streets against soaring inflation and inaptness of PTI-led government. The component parties of the PDM held protest demonstrations across the country after Friday prayers to protest against price hike, which rendered lives of the people miserable.

A PML-N leader said that protest demonstrations were held in several districts of Punjab, including Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Multan, Faisalabad and Jhang. In Lahore, the PML-N held a rally at Jain Mandir Chowk, which was attended by the leaders of component parties of the PDM. The PML-N legislators from Lahore reached the venue of demonstration leading rallies from different parts of the city. Some of the participants were carrying utility bills and bread in their hands.

While addressing the participants, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq slammed the sitting regime for burdening the masses through price hike. He said that the NAB Ordinance is aimed at protecting the PM and PTI ministers but they will obstruct their plans. He said that NAB-Niazi nexus has fully exposed and all the allegations against the opposition leaders prove false.

Sardar Ayaz also blamed PM Imran for obstructing CPEC projects and not implanting agreement inked with China. "During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, US $65 billion investment was made while not a single penny invested in the current regime," he said, adding: "The PTI only concern is to receive the call of the US President while no step has been taken to address the issues of common man."

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Saad Rafique criticized PM Imran Khan and said that the country of 220 million people was handed over to such a "player" who even had no experience of running a Union Council. He said that neither the opposition nor the institutions are safe from "loose talk" of Imran Khan.

He said that the whole family of Shehbaz Sharif was behind the bar, but he (Shehbaz) asked for Charter of Economy in the larger interest of the country. "We extended all out help on FATF issue but it was considered our weakness," he added. Saad maintained that the sitting rulers would have to reap what they had sown. He called for stopping following directions of IMF and framing policies through parliament.

The PML-N leader said they would not allow the inapt and inefficient rulers to play with the lives of the people. Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the masses to enthusiastically participate in countrywide protest demonstrations against inflation.

Shehbaz directed the PML-N office-bearers at Center, provincial and district levels to reach out to trade unions and others in order to muster support for the anti-government campaign. "People's economic state will not improve until and unless they get rid of this cruel regime. Giving more time to the present government means destruction of the masses due to massive price hike and unemployment," he remarked.

Moreover, the PML-N has issued a schedule of protest against PTI government in the wake of increasing inflation in the country. The PML-N will hold rallies in Khanewal and Sialkot on October 23 while protest will also be carried out in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal and Multan on October 27.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has urged the people to join opposition parties in protest against PTI government. In a statement, the PML-N leader said: "We all have to send this government packing, the general masses will take a sigh of relief when corrupt and incompetent PTI will leave the government."

