World

Israeli PM holds first talks with Putin

AFP 23 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first on Friday for talks expected to focus on Iran.

Naftali took office in June, following Benjamin Netanyahu who was in power for 12 years and had close ties with Putin.

Russian state television aired footage of the pair meeting ahead of the talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Putin said the two countries have “unique” ties and hoped for “continuity” of the “trusting relationship” he developed with Israel’s previous government.

Bennett told Putin that Israel views him as “a true friend of the Jewish people” and praised the Soviet war effort in fighting Nazi Germany.

He said the pair will discuss the “situation in Syria and our efforts to prevent a breakthrough in Iran’s military nuclear program”.

As he left for Sochi, Bennett said Israel’s relations with Moscow are an “important element” of the country’s foreign policy.

This was in part due, he said, “to the million Russian speakers in Israel, who constitute a bridge between the two countries”.

The visit may be one of Putin’s last face-to-face meetings with a foreign leader before Russia’s new Covid restrictions come into force next week.

The Kremlin has said the 69-year-old will scrap in-person meetings during a nationwide week-long holiday starting October 30 designed to curb record virus deaths.

