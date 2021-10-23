KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 22, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 350,689,662 181,020,258 13,326,696,357 7,326,321,839 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 868,259,064 (1,150,052,344) (281,793,280) Local Individuals 10,411,977,868 (10,573,818,531) (161,840,663) Local Corporates 5,962,926,471 (5,519,292,527) 443,633,943 ===============================================================================

