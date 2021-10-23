Markets
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 22, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
350,689,662 181,020,258 13,326,696,357 7,326,321,839
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 868,259,064 (1,150,052,344) (281,793,280)
Local Individuals 10,411,977,868 (10,573,818,531) (161,840,663)
Local Corporates 5,962,926,471 (5,519,292,527) 443,633,943
===============================================================================
