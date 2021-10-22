Rashid rules out expulsion of French envoy

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday ruled out possibility of expulsion of French ambassador on the request of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), saying any such move would affect Pakistan’s ties with the European Union.

Talking to reporters after the passing-out parade and launching of air patrolling unit of Islamabad police at police lines headquarters, he said that besides the issue concerning the French ambassador, Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for establishment of Riyasat-e-Madina in the country.

“The expulsion of French ambassador would affect our relations with the entire EU countries,” he said.

To a question about TLP announcement regarding protest demonstration, he said whether it was the TLP or the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), if they staged protest within the ambit of law no action would be taken against them.

“Law will take its course if they tried to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Regarding the PDM protest against inflation, he said the opposition parties achieved nothing through protests, except creating inconvenience for the people.

“The opposition has been protesting for the last three years during the month of December and November but Imran Khan will complete its five-year term,” he said, adding the poor people who were directly affected by inflation did not take part in the opposition protest at Rawalpindi.

He said “we will put the genie of inflation back into the bottle under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the massive price hike in the country as he was regularly holding meetings regarding the matter, he said, adding “at the same time we have to also look into the situation in Afghanistan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and the economic problems in Pakistan.”

To a question about the notification regarding the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Rashid said Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry was in a better position to comment on the matter.

Earlier, he said that following the instruction of the prime minister, the Islamabad police had been equipped with modern equipment.

The government had introduced Eagle Squad in less than a year, he said, adding that an air patrolling unit had been set up in the city police.

He said the government had approved the recruitment of 1,000 youth in the Anti-Riot Force of the police.

He also held meeting with the minister for finance regarding increase in salaries of Islamabad police, he said, adding that Shuhada Package of the city police had been made equal to that of the Punjab Police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021