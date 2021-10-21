ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
Scotland restrict Oman to 122 in key T20 World Cup clash

AFP Updated 21 Oct 2021

MUSCAT: Scotland restricted Oman to 122 all out to put themselves in pole position to reach the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Scots went into the game knowing that victory would guarantee a spot in the next round.

However, a win for Oman would leave both teams on four points with the qualifying place decided by net run-rate.

Bangladesh earlier wrapped up their place in the next round with an 84-run victory over Papua New Guinea.

Oman, who won the toss and opted to bat, got off to a terrible start when Jatinder Singh was out second ball following a run-out mix-up which left him and opener Aqib Ilyas at the same end.

Ilyas went on to top score with 37 off 35 balls but the home side never shook off the shackles of the Scottish bowling.

Only three Oman batters reached double figures while impressive fast bowler Josh Davey took 3-25.

All-round Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s of T20 World Cup

The Omanis made two changes to the side that lost to Bangladesh on Tuesday with Suraj Kumar and Khawar Ali coming in for Ayan Khan and Kaleemullah.

Scotland brought back Safyaan Sharif for Alasdair Evans.

"We would have been happy either way. Comfortable chasing," said captain Kyle Coetzer.

Sri Lanka qualified on Wednesday from Group A with either Ireland or Namibia set to join them on Friday.

