All-round Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s of T20 World Cup

AFP Updated 21 Oct 2021

MUSCAT: Shakib Al Hasan smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9 as Bangladesh crushed Papua New Guinea by 84 runs to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Chasing 182 for victory, PNG were bowled out for 97 in 19.3 overs to hand Bangladesh their second straight win of round one in Muscat.

PNG go out of the tournament with three losses.

The Tigers bounced back from an opening loss to register two convincing wins and the last one would have been bigger had it not been for Kiplin Doriga's unbeaten 46.

PNG were never in the chase after losing their openers including skipper Assad Vala, for six, and Shakib's introduction made matters worse for the World Cup debutants.

Shakib, a left-arm spinner, struck twice in his first over and then took two more to equal Pakistan's Shahid Afridi as the leading wicket-taker with 39 scalps in T20's showpiece event.

Sri Lanka thrash Ireland to reach Super 12s of T20 World Cup

Earlier Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who hit 50, and Shakib helped Bangladesh to 181-7 after they elected to bat first.

Afif Hossain's quickfire 21 and an unbeaten 19 off 6 balls from Mohammad Saifuddin, who finished the innings with two sixes and a four, fired Bangladesh to the highest total of the tournament so far.

Scotland, who beat Bangladesh in their opening match and have two wins in as many games, take on Oman in the second match of the day to decide the second team to fill a Super 12 spot two from Group B.

