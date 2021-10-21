ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Pakistan

NIFT joins hands with QisstPay to enable BNPL on NIFT ePay

Press Release 21 Oct 2021

KARACHI: National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), Pakistan’s cheque clearing house, which aims to transform digital commerce payments (Mobile/Electronic Commerce Payments) through its electronic payment gateway under the brand name “NIFT ePay” has entered into an agreement with QisstPay, Pakistan’s fastest growing Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform offering interest-free installment payment option to online buyers, merchants and business partners. This collaboration will enable a seamless BNPL journey to the customers of NIFT ePay’s supported merchants.

Furthermore, both the organizations aim to expedite the growth of digital commerce payments in Pakistan. NIFT ePay is an interoperable and secure digital commerce payment gateway that works with any bank account or wallet in Pakistan along with the capability to process card transactions while QisstPay allows customers/users to buy their desired products/items and pay later in equal interest-free installments over four to six months. Using QisstPay, NIFT’s supported merchants would also be able to boost their sales and traffic at their business websites.

The agreement was signed by Haider Wahab, CEO – NIFT and Jordan Olivas, CEO – QisstPay at NIFT’s head office. Other senior management officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing.

Speaking on the occasion Haider Wahab CEO, NIFT stated, “Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is the fastest growing eCommerce payment method globally and now being offered by QisstPay in Pakistan. I believe, this unique initiative will surely disrupt Pakistan’s finTech ecosystem and unlock more potential for digital payments in Pakistan. We look at this collaboration with a view to jointly work for digitizing the entire end-to-end experience. NIFT will always focus to partner for unique and innovative ideas which will uplift the digital transformation in Pakistan.

“Enabling consumers to come forward and convert to new payment solution like that of BNPL is what we aim at Qisstpay; partnering with NIFT e-pay will enhance the experience transforming the digital payment journey.” added Jordan Olivas – CEO QisstPay.

Haider Wahab NiFT ePay BNPL National Institutional Facilitation Technologies eCommerce payment

Comments

Comments are closed.

