Pakistan

Ufone introduces ‘Weekly Heavy Internet’ package

Recorder Report 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has introduced a new “Weekly Heavy Internet” package to fulfill the growing data needs of its customers. The company is now offering a generous 14 GB data, powered by its thrilling 4G speeds to deliver a matchless user experience round the clock.

Ufone users can subscribe to the latest Weekly Heavy Internet offer at an affordable load of Rs 230 only to enjoy worry-free socializing and streaming throughout the week. Of the 14 GB, 7 GB will be useable from 1am to 9am. The huge data bundle is designed to respond to the growing data needs of customers, including video streaming, video chatting and conferencing, socializing and glitch-free browsing, on the company’s high speed 4G network.

Ufone customers may subscribe to the weekly bundle by dialing *270# or through My Ufone

