ICE canola up

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Monday for a fourth straight session, pulled up by stronger palm and soyoil prices.

Most-active January canola gained $8.20 to $915.30 per tonne. The contract is trading well above most significant moving averages, giving it technical support.

November-January canola spread traded 3,929 times.

US soybean futures also gained ground, buoyed by strength in soyoil and global vegetable oil markets.

Euronext February rapeseed futures dipped and Malaysian December palm oil futures climbed more than 1%, tracking rival oils.