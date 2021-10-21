KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.348 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,742. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.629 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 1.563 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.421 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.123 billion), Silver (PKR 499.100 million), DJ (PKR 426.236 million), Copper (PKR 212.691 million), Natural Gas (PKR 202.112 million), Platinum (PKR 148.613 million), SP 500 (PKR 117.218 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 5.036 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 32 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 29.645 million was traded.

