PCB chairman Ramiz says he will not take a 'single penny' for three years

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Wednesday that he will not receive a "single penny" from the cricket board for the next three years, stressing that this "innings" of his career is being played for respect.

The former Pakistan captain made these remarks while speaking at a meeting with club owners falling under Central Punjab Cricket Association’s jurisdiction at the National High-Performance Centre.

His remarks came in the context of stressing that it was important to uplift Pakistan cricket by focusing at the grass-root level, in which he argued that "fixing" was a menace that needed to be addressed at the very beginning.

"We need to teach our cricketers at the very beginning that they are ambassadors of the sport," said Ramiz. "Fixing hits our cricket and its in our system. Hence, it is important that these junior players are taught the importance of respect in cricket. They need to be lectured that money is not important.

"I have joined the cricket board at 'zero money'. For three years, I will not get a single rupee."

The chairman said that he has sacrificed his commentary career to set the direction of the cricket board, and he is playing this "innings" for respect.

Meanwhile, Ramiz praised the efforts of the club runners and promised that the PCB will "undertake unprecedented initiatives" to extend support to the clubs across the country.

“Our national cricket team will become number one through your efforts,” he said. “So, your success is my success.”

The chairman also stressed the need to make the system conducive to helping young cricketers grow.

“Your role is of the parents, and in a way, it is beyond that,” he said. “Give a good environment to players and make every effort to ensure their dreams are fulfilled. This is a big responsibility. Your steps will shape society. There should be no compromise on merit and our system should look after players.”

The chairman promised full support of the cricket board for clubs that require equipment, and urged the owners to make provision of quality pitches as their top priority.

“In this setup, we will work together to eradicate your problems and difficulties. You are all very important to me, as your role is very critical. We need quality pitches so players are technically stronger and curating top-quality pitches should be your top priority. The PCB will provide you technical and financial support.”

He also announced to start a talent hunt programme soon.