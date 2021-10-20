Indian stocks end lower as metals, energy stocks drag

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by metals and energy stocks on weaker commodities, while investors also turned cautious after a red-hot rally by the benchmark indexes over the past few sessions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.8% at 18,266.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.7% at 61,259.96. The Nifty and the Sensex have risen more than 3% and 4%, respectively, in the past week.

"This is a sort of profit-booking, which the market was waiting for. The 1,000-point rally to 18,000 level was touched within a short period. Valuations are on the higher end too," said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at Capitalvia Global Research.

UBS analysts said in a note that Indian equities looked unattractive, especially on expensive valuations and fading earnings momentum.

Nifty metals and energy stocks were among the big losers, falling 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. Hindalco Industries was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, falling 3.9%.

Industrial metals and oil prices declined on Wednesday, following a recent strong rally, after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity.

Investors are also awaiting more September-quarter earnings from Indian corporates, analysts said.

Consumer giant Hindustan Unilever dropped 2.7% after it warned that margins could remain under pressure in the near term due to elevated commodity prices.

Chemical producer Navin Fluorine slumped 9.3% and agriculture input maker Rallis India fell 7.1%, as both companies posted a quarterly profit drop.